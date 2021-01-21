New Sports Gambling Bill Introduced In Washington State Legislature
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A bill to expand sports gambling in Washington state beyond tribal casinos has been introduced in the state Legislature for the second consecutive year.
The Senate bill seeks to expand sports betting to include the state’s licensed card rooms and horse race tracks and is once again being pushed by Nevada-based Maverick Gaming.
A similar proposal failed last year, but supporters say the new effort has bipartisan support and could provide revenues to help the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last session, lawmakers approved sports gaming for Native American tribes, but that has yet to take effect as government compacts are still being negotiated.
Lawmakers at the same time rebuffed a bill seeking to open sports gambling to non-tribal competition.