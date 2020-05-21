New Short Term Rental Rules North Oregon Coast
MANZANITA, Ore.–Tillamook, Clatsop , and Lincoln counties are all on the same page. They want to be able to allow short term rentals to be made available safely. City and county officials have been swamped with concerns from people who aren’t sure if they want to rent out their properties in the wake of the Coronavirus. Others are anxious to open their homes and then there a families concerned about the status of their reservations.
New CDC guidelines have been set in place whereby renters will be asked to answer questions about their health and travel in advance of their arrival at the coast. Rental units have to be unoccupied for 24 hours so it can be sanitized before new guests come in. Homes will no longer have CDs, DVDs,Videos, puzzles, games, books and magazines available. Blanket throws and decorative pillows won’t be available. Basically, facilities will look much more sterile.
If COVID-19 gets out of hand at all , the counties have agreed to stop rentals and tell people once again to stay away. Here’s a schedule of what to expect
May 29 through June 12th rentals can occur at 50% of capacity
June 12 – June 30th 70% of capacity
Anything from July 1st moving forward 100% capacity