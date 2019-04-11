New Sheriff in Town in Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The Lane County Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Cliff Harrold as the next Lane County Sheriff.

The Register-Guard reports the board on Wednesday chose the county’s new sheriff in a little over a week after Byron Trapp announced April 2 that he was leaving in the middle of his term. The position of sheriff will be held by Harrold through 2020, at which time voters will have an opportunity to vote for their next sheriff.

Harrold will officially become the sheriff at noon Tuesday, Trapp’s last day. Harrold will oversee the sheriff’s office’s approximately 300 employees, including 214 sworn deputies and more than 350 volunteers, and its budget of $63.7 million this fiscal year. The salary for the Lane County Sheriff is set at $148,029.64.

Harrold was hired as a deputy in 1995.