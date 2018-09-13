New Search For Missing Man Near Zig Zag Area

Clackamas County, Oregon – A new search is on in the Zig Zag area for a missing man from Maine. Authorities say Nathan Haynes may be experiencing a mental health crisis. He was last seen near Lolo Pass road. Haynes is not familiar with the area. Clackamas County Sheriff’s office says he does not have a phone with him.

The Zig Zag area is the same area where an Oregon hiker went missing and was later found mauled to death by a cougar. Authorities are also in the area this morning hunting for the cougar.