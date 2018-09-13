New Search For Missing Man Near Zig Zag Area

Clackamas County, Oregon – A new search is on in the Zig Zag area for a missing man from Maine. Authorities say Nathan Haynes may be experiencing a mental health crisis. He was last seen near Lolo Pass road. Haynes is not familiar with the area. Clackamas County Sheriff’s office says he does not have a phone with him.
The Zig Zag area is the same area where an Oregon hiker went missing and was later found mauled to death by a cougar. Authorities are also in the area this morning hunting for the cougar.
#ALERT We are looking for Nathan Haynes, 35 years old from Maine. Mr. Haynes last seen on foot near Zig Zag OR. Mr. Haynes may be in mental health crisis. If located call 911 pic.twitter.com/PMyC4VNrV0
— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 12, 2018