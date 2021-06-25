New School Guidance In Oregon Officially Calls For Full-Time, In-Person Instruction

SALEM, Ore. – Right after Governor Kate Brown announced Oregon’s June 30th reopening date, the Oregon Department of Education updated its guidance.
And parents are going to be happy.
The Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework calls for full-time, in-person instruction next school year.
It also gives safety decision making to local communities. That means mandatory protocols such as face coverings are now advisory.
Schools must still submit disease plans.
ODE Announces Resiliency Framework For Full-Time, In-Person Instruction for the 2021-22 School YearRead the release: https://t.co/YripCNRdbn pic.twitter.com/NRkITBX7o5
— OR Dept of Education (@ORDeptEd) June 25, 2021
Here’s more from the ODE:
(Salem, Ore.)– The Oregon Department of Education today announced the Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for the 2021-22 School Year. The Resiliency Framework helps school districts prepare their staff and campuses for the next academic year. As Oregon enters the next chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Resiliency Framework shifts public school districts to a more traditional, local decision-making model, so that communities can make the health and safety decisions that serve students best. The framework also reflects Governor Kate Brown’s announcement Friday of her order lifting all remaining COVID-19 health and safety restrictions issued under Oregon emergency statutes, including the executive order for K-12 schools.
“The path is clear for students to return to full time, in-person instruction next year. Working together, we can harness this opportunity to rekindle joy and learning in the classrooms, auditoriums, and playgrounds across Oregon,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill. “Oregon schools are ready to once again be vibrant places for learners, staff, and their families.”
The key Resiliency Framework pillars are:
“Schools have more than a year of practice on how to mitigate COVID-19 and create a welcoming and inclusive learning environment for students and staff,” Gill said. “Moving to an advisory framework is a logical progression from emergency state direction to local decision-making for keeping students and staff healthy within each school’s unique context.”