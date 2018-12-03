New Schedules On Ten Trimet Bus Lines
By Jacob Dean
|
Dec 3, 2018 @ 5:07 AM

Portland, Oregon – Heads up for bus riders! Trimet has made some changes to schedules on 10 different bus lines, that took effect Sunday 12/2/18. Trimet says it will make the buses more reliable, come more often, and reduce crowding. Trimet is asking you to check the new schedules, because now some buses are running at new different times.

22 Parkrose

We are adding service in both directions throughout the day, Monday through Saturday. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.

23 San Rafael

We are adding service in both directions throughout the day. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.

25 Glisan/Rockwood

We are adding service in both directions throughout the day. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.

32 Oatfield

Trip times between Oregon City TC and Clackamas Community College have been changed to increase reliability and improve transfers. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.

38 Boones Ferry Rd

Trip times are changing in both directions due to anticipated construction on Boones Ferry Rd. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.

39 Lewis & Clark

Some trip times are changing to reduce overcrowding.

50 Cedar Mill

Some trip times are changing to improve transfers to MAX.

72 Killingsworth/82nd

Trip times are being updated in both directions to better match traffic conditions. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.

96 Tualatin/I-5

Some trips that currently end at Tualatin Park & Ride are being extended to Mohawk Park & Ride. Schedules are being adjusted.

99 Macadam/McLoughlin

Trip times are being updated in both directions to better match traffic conditions between Sellwood and Downtown Portland. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.

Read more from Trimet here:

Starting today, Sunday, Dec. 2, TriMet will adjust schedules on 10 bus lines to improve reliability and frequency, ease crowding and make transfers and other connections easier. Please remind riders to check the schedule, as their bus or a bus they transfer to, may be running at a different time. TriMet is also making improvements at our Lost & Found office, expanding hours of service to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Learn more about our package of Winter Service Improvements. Did you know? TriMet provides more than 192,000 bus trips on an average weekday. 

