New Schedules On Ten Trimet Bus Lines

Portland, Oregon – Heads up for bus riders! Trimet has made some changes to schedules on 10 different bus lines, that took effect Sunday 12/2/18. Trimet says it will make the buses more reliable, come more often, and reduce crowding. Trimet is asking you to check the new schedules, because now some buses are running at new different times.

22 Parkrose We are adding service in both directions throughout the day, Monday through Saturday. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier. Sign up for Line 22 service alerts

23 San Rafael We are adding service in both directions throughout the day. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier. Sign up for Line 23 service alerts

25 Glisan/ Rockwood We are adding service in both directions throughout the day. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier. Sign up for Line 25 service alerts

32 Oatfield Trip times between Oregon City TC and Clackamas Community College have been changed to increase reliability and improve transfers. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier. Sign up for Line 32 service alerts

38 Boones Ferry Rd Trip times are changing in both directions due to anticipated construction on Boones Ferry Rd. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier. Sign up for Line 38 service alerts

39 Lewis & Clark Some trip times are changing to reduce overcrowding. Sign up for Line 39 service alerts

50 Cedar Mill Some trip times are changing to improve transfers to MAX. Sign up for Line 50 service alerts

72 Killingsworth/82nd Trip times are being updated in both directions to better match traffic conditions. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier. Sign up for Line 72 service alerts

96 Tualatin/I-5 Some trips that currently end at Tualatin Park & Ride are being extended to Mohawk Park & Ride. Schedules are being adjusted. Sign up for Line 96 service alerts

99 Macadam/ McLoughlin Trip times are being updated in both directions to better match traffic conditions between Sellwood and Downtown Portland. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier. Sign up for Line 99 service alerts

Read more from Trimet here:

Starting today, Sunday, Dec. 2, TriMet will adjust schedules on 10 bus lines to improve reliability and frequency, ease crowding and make transfers and other connections easier. Please remind riders to check the schedule, as their bus or a bus they transfer to, may be running at a different time. TriMet is also making improvements at our Lost & Found office, expanding hours of service to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Learn more about our package of Winter Service Improvements. Did you know? TriMet provides more than 192,000 bus trips on an average weekday.