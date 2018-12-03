New Schedules On Ten Trimet Bus Lines

Portland, Oregon – Heads up for bus riders! Trimet has made some changes to schedules on 10 different bus lines, that took effect Sunday 12/2/18. Trimet says it will make the buses more reliable, come more often, and reduce crowding. Trimet is asking you to check the new schedules, because now some buses are running at new different times.
Parkrose
We are adding service in both directions throughout the day, Monday through Saturday. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.
Sign up for Line 22 service alerts
San Rafael
We are adding service in both directions throughout the day. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.
Glisan/
Rockwood
We are adding service in both directions throughout the day. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.
Oatfield
Trip times between Oregon City TC and Clackamas Community College have been changed to increase reliability and improve transfers. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.
Boones Ferry Rd
Trip times are changing in both directions due to anticipated construction on Boones Ferry Rd. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.
Lewis & Clark
Some trip times are changing to reduce overcrowding.
Cedar Mill
Some trip times are changing to improve transfers to MAX.
Killingsworth/82nd
Trip times are being updated in both directions to better match traffic conditions. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.
Tualatin/I-5
Some trips that currently end at Tualatin Park & Ride are being extended to Mohawk Park & Ride. Schedules are being adjusted.
Macadam/
McLoughlin
Trip times are being updated in both directions to better match traffic conditions between Sellwood and Downtown Portland. Schedules are being adjusted, with some trips starting earlier.
Sign up for Line 99 service alerts
