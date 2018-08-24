New Sauvie Island Corn Maze: MLB To PDX

Sauvie Island, Or — Bring your baseball hat and glove when you visit the famous corn maze on Sauvie Island this year! KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with Bella Organic farm about the all new maze design that opens one week from today.

Sofia Hashem with Bella Organic Farm says baseball fans who want a major league team in the Rose City will love this year’s corn maze. They’ve teamed up with the group trying to bring major league baseball to Portland, the Portland Diamond project, this year. The design on the massive corn maze says MLB to PDX.

Sofia says she’s a Trail Blazer fan because we’ve had the team here her whole life. They’ve become soccer fans in recent years with the Timbers and Thorns. Now bring on the baseball.

Click Here To Read More.