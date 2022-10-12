KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

New Safe Stay Community Proposed

October 12, 2022 7:37AM PDT
Photo: City Of Vancouver

(Vancouver, WA) — Vancouver’s next Safe Stay Community is proposed for West 11th Street and Esther Street in downtown Vancouver. That’s three blocks north of Esther Short Park. Public camping isn’t allowed within a thousand feet of the location. Safe Stay Communities include small shelters for one or two people, portable toilets, hand washing stations, garbage cans, and supportive services. Community input is being sought. If approved, it would be the city’s third Safe Stay Community.

