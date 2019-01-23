New Ronald McDonald House At OHSU Opens

PORTLAND, Ore.– 38 families moved into to the OHSU Rood Family Pavilion. This will be a temporary home away from home for them while their children receive medical care and treatment. The Gary and Christine Rood Family Pavilion, funded entirely by the generosity of more than 1,900 donors, includes a 76-suite guest house serving both pediatric (38 rooms) and adult (38 rooms) traveling patients and their families, as well as a parking structure, conference center, the George and Janet Boldt Healing Garden, and the Silver Family Children’s Park.



In January 2017, OHSU entered into a unique partnership agreement with Ronald McDonald House Charities to operate the guest house for pediatric and adult patients. Families of pediatric patients receiving care at OHSU Doernbecher will occupy the space beginning Jan. 23. The guest house will open to adult families in April 2019.

The OHSU Center for Health & Healing Building 2 will also open in April 2019. The new building will be dedicated to high-acuity ambulatory care, highly complex outpatient surgery and invasive procedures, an Outpatient Care Unit and Knight Cancer Institute outpatient and infusion clinics and clinical trials space.