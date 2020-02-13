New Rocket Attack And Upcoming War Powers Fight
By Cooper Banks
We’re learning about another rocket attack in northern Iraq.
Once again, it happened at an Iraqi owned military base that houses U.S. troops. We don’t have many details just yet, but according to Al Jazeera English, “there were no immediate reports of casualties, AFP news agency citing Iraqi and US security sources reported on Thursday.”
We don’t know who is responsible, but Katyusha rockets were used (again)…
It’s rather intriguing to see news of this latest rocket attack on the same day we learn of the U.S. Senate passing a challenge to the President’s war powers.
Before I go any further, I wanted to share this quirky video explaining what the U.S. War Powers Resolution is and how it works;
Now, based on the various articles, I’m reading, this issue of President Trump’s war powers could become a very real debate as we move through the election year.
Today’s vote in the Senate was 55-45 in favor of limiting Trump’s war powers. That means at least 8 Republican Senators agree with Democrats on the issue. I’d say that makes today’s Senate vote decidedly bi-partisan.
Of course, the House would need to agree with the Senate and then the Senate would need to override a presidential veto for the legislation to even matter, but…Republicans are certainly sending a message here.
These Republicans are challenging the President just days after he praised many of them for backing him during impeachment.
What an interesting time.
We are watching an (albeit large and very slow-moving) power struggle between two branches of our federal government.
It’s the kind of thing the Founding Fathers envisioned happening.
I guess I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime. Here we go…