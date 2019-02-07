New Reward To Catch Sea Lion Killer Near Seattle

Seattle, Washington – You have 20,000 new reasons to help catch a sea lion killer near Seattle. Michael Milstein with NOAA Fisheries says they are now offering up to $20,000 dollars as a new reward for information that leads to an arrest. Milstein says they are relying on your tips to potentially crack this case near West Seattle. 12 sea lions have been shot there since September. There’s a lot of people in the area, maybe someone saw something.

Sea lions are federally protected. As a side note, this is not connected to the sea lions being killed by Oregon state officials in order to protect endangered fish. ODFW has permission from the Feds to remove a limited number of sea lions on the Willamette and Columbia rivers.

Read more from NOAA Fisheries