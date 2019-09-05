New Restrictions On The Sale Of CBD Products In Washington State
Olympia, Wash. – A new state law in Washington authorizes the state Department of Agriculture to regulate the processing of hemp for food products that are allowable under federal law in the same way it regulates other food processing. Until the FDA recognizes CBD as a food product, the WSDA will restrict sales of CBD products to licensed dispensaries. That means grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants can no longer sell CBD laced food and drinks.
California already has imposed similar restrictions, leaving Oregon the only West Coast state to allow such sales in various retail outlets.