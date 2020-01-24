      Weather Alert

New Representative Sworn-In in Salem

Jan 24, 2020 @ 2:53pm
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Akasha Lawrence Spence has been sworn  as the newest member of the Oregon House of Representatives.

A Democrat from District 36, she now represents much of Portland’s west side in the House.

The Multnomah County Commission chose her to replace former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, who resigned late last year to run for Secretary of State.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that county commissioners picked Lawrence Spence in part because she agreed not to run for the seat, which is being heavily contested in the May Democratic primary and will be decided in November.

She was sworn in Friday.

The legislative session begins Feb. 3

