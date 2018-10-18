New Report Grades Burger Chains On Antibiotic Use

PORTLAND, Ore– A new scorecard grades the top 25 U.S. burger chains on their policies regarding routine antibiotic use in their beef supply chains, a practice that contributes to the growth and spread of drug-resistant bacteria. The fourth annual Chain Reaction report was released by a group of leading consumer, environmental and public health organizations.

The report highlights burger chains that source beef from producers that are using antibiotics responsibly, and holds others with ineffective — or even no — antibiotics policies accountable. Consumers can use the information in this report to make more educated choices about the restaurants they frequent.

Shake Shack and BurgerFi received A Grades Northwest’s Burgerville an honorable mention

Wendy’s a D- McDonalds, Burger King In and Out , A&W Carl’s Junior and others earned an F. view the complete report at Ospirg.org