New Record Daily Number Of COVID-19 Positive Tests And Presumed Cases In Oregon

Jun 11, 2020 @ 1:56pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Thursday marks the highest daily COVID-19 count of positive tests and presumed cases since the start of the pandemic.

178 more people either have the virus or are presumed to have it.

That means Oregon now has 5,076 positive tests, 156,567 negative tests, and 161 presumed cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (47), Clatsop (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (3), Lake (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (9), Marion (34), Multnomah (43), Polk (4), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (15), Yamhill (6).

The state also is reporting two new deaths Thursday.

