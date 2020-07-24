New Record Daily Death Count From COVID-19 In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – Nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon.
That’s the highest daily death count for the state since the start of the pandemic.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 8 of the 9 people had confirmed underlying medical conditions.
282 people have now died from the virus.
233 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while 30 people are on a ventilator.
3,541 people are considered recovered.
Meanwhile, 396 more people either have the virus or are presumed to have it.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (25), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (16), Douglas (6), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (22), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (16), Linn (7), Malheur (18), Marion (58), Multnomah (71), Polk (6), Umatilla (59), Wasco (1), Washington (54), and Yamhill (8).
350,463 people have tested negative for the virus.