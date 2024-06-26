KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

NEW POLL: Most Americans Plan To Watch Biden-Trump Debate

June 26, 2024 4:13AM PDT
Signage for the upcoming presidential debate is seen at the media file center near the CNN Techwood campus in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. A new poll finds that most U.S. adults plan to watch or listen to some element of Thursday’s presidential debate. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most U.S. adults plan to watch or listen to some element of Thursday’s presidential debate.

And many think the stakes are high for both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Biden and Trump remain broadly unpopular as they prepare to spar for the first time since 2020.

Nearly 6 in 10 U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” likely to watch, read or listen to commentary about the debate.

Tune into the ‘CNN Presidential Debate, Thursday June 27th at 6pm on CNN or simulcast on FM NEWS 101 K-X-L.

