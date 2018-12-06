New Plan For Multnomah County Library

Multnomah County, Oregon – For the first time ever, the Multnomah County Library announced a new two-year plan, to make the library better for all users, primarily minorities and African American families. Annie Lewis is the Early Childhood Services Manger. She explains the goal is to learn from you, the community, how to improve services, then make the changed needed. She says inclusion has always been a pillar they stand on. The research and coming changes were made possible by a grant from the Meyer Memorial Trust and other donations. It’s a continuation of work they’ve been doing for some years, but this is the first time it’s been publically announced.

