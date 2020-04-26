New Oregon Unemployment Program Launching Soon To Help Self-Employed And Contractors Out Of Work
Portland, Ore. – New unemployment help is almost here for self-employed Oregonians, contractors, and gig workers who are off the job. The Oregon Employment Department says they’re close to launching the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, that’s meant to help those workers. They are currently testing the system over the next few days. Once it’s ready and open, self-employed and contractor workers can apply for their benefits. You can sign up here for alerts to be notified when the PUA program launches.
On Sunday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown Apologized for unemployment delays. She tweeted “I hear your frustration,” and says she’s committing to making sure eligible Oregonians receive the maximum benefits available, as quickly as possible. A record one in six Oregonians have filed for unemployment since the stay-at-home orders were issued.