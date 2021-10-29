      Breaking News
New Oregon State Forester Nominated

Oct 29, 2021 @ 12:14pm

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon has a new State Forester.

The Board of Forestry Friday nominated Cal Mukumoto to be the 14th person to serve in the office.

He is currently a forest and management consultant from Coos Bay and replaces retiring Acting State Forester Nancy Hirsch.

He is still working on a start date.

“Cal has demonstrated that he has what’s needed to be successful in this critical and complex role,” said Board Chair Jim Kelly. In addition to the State Forester’s statutory responsibilities related to protection and management of forestlands, they also serve as the board secretary and chief executive officer of the Department of Forestry. “I look forward to working closely with Cal and seeing where he will lead the department in the coming years.”

