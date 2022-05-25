New Oregon School Accountability Report Lists Risks for K-12 Education

A new school accountability report for Oregon, lists some key risks that could keep kids back and prevent their success.
It’s a proactive approach according to Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “It’s so important that we get it right,” she said, noting that there’s only one chance to get kids’ education right. Her office looked at problems collected in a series of 6 audits on K-12 education in Oregon since 2016. She said the idea is to head off problems before they happen.
The constant weaknesses include a lack of clarity on standards, and a need for more scrutiny on spending, as costs keep increasing.
The auditors also looked at why several past efforts to improve education didn’t produce results, and how they could help the latest effort, the Student Success Act, succeed.