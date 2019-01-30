New Oregon Council to Examine Wildfire-Fighting Strategies

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Plagued by wildfires in recent years, Oregon will now evaluate the effectiveness of its system to combat the blazes.

Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday she’s issued an executive order establishing the Oregon Wildfire Response Council. It is to evaluate Oregon’s current system of response to large fires.

The council must issue a report in September 2019 to make recommendations for the future of Oregon’s wildfire response infrastructure.

Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr., of Grants Pass, said he’s encouraged by the governor’s actions. He said the state should take a serious look at how it manages its forests, including creating a 100-year plan to prevent massive fires from occurring in the first place.