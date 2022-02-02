      Weather Alert

New ODOT Signs On Highway 6 Because Of Too Many Fatal Crashes

Feb 2, 2022 @ 10:33am

BANKS, Ore. — 7 people died in crashes on Highway 6 between Banks and Tillamook in 2021.

The Oregon Department of Transportation added more signs to the road about six weeks ago.  The intent is to remind motorists of the dangers of the highway that travels through higher elevations and has numerous twists and turns.

ODOT says many of the crashes happened as cars tried to pass on the two-lane highway.

Conditions are often slippery when it rains and icy when it snows.  Speed has also been an issue with drivers who don’t know the area well.

