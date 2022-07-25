New Name For The Murder Hornet

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The invasive hornet that has been referred to as the Asian giant hornet or murder hornet has a new name.
Washington state Department of Agriculture officials said Monday that the Entomological Society of America has adopted “northern giant hornet” for the species Vespa mandarinia in its Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List.
There has been no official ESA common name since it became widely known in North America in 2020.
The state will start referring to it as northern giant hornet.
The hornet is native to Asia and has been the target of eradication efforts in Washington state and British Columbia, Canada, after hornets were discovered in both locations in 2019.