New Mom And Baby Son Missing And Possibly In Danger
Salem, Ore. – A young Oregon mother and her newborn baby are missing and may be in danger. DHS is looking for April Moore and her baby son Isaiah. They disappeared with the mother’s partner just after the baby was born on Saturday. The partner is identified as Aaron Elkin from Oregon City. Call police if you see them.
Read more from DHS:
Isaiah Moore, an infant born on July 25, 2020, went missing with his mother April Moore and her partner Aaron Elkin from Oregon City after his birth. The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) believes that Isaiah and his mother are at risk and is searching for them to assess their safety.
Oregon DHS asks the public to help in the effort to find them and to contact 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they see them. They are believed to be in the Multnomah or Clackamas County areas, they may also be traveling in other areas of Oregon or out of state.
Name: Isaiah Moore
Date of birth: July 25, 2020
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1397430
Anyone who suspects they have information about the location of Isaiah Moore or his mother April Moore should call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).
