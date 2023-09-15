New Mexico Governor Amends Order Suspending Right To Carry Firearms To Focus On Parks, Playgrounds

FILE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Grisham on Friday, Sept. 8, issued an emergency public health order that suspends the open and permitted concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days in the midst of a spate of gun violence. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has narrowed an order that broadly suspended the right to carry firearms in and around Albuquerque to apply only to public parks and playgrounds where children and their families gather.

The governor’s announcement Friday came amid public protests and legal challenges by gun-rights advocates and after a federal judge blocked part of the order and declared it unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge David Urias on Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order to block the suspension of gun rights until another hearing is held in early October.