New Masks Requirement In Oregon
PORTLAND, ORE – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Monday a tougher crowd size limit across the state. Banning indoor gatherings of more than ten people, and requiring face coverings outside if the situation won’t allow for proper distancing.
The new mask requirement goes into affect on Wednesday July 15th.
Brown said that enforcement of mask requirement would continue to fall on businesses.
State health officials pointed to events like birthday parties and family get togethers as the primary source of new cases.