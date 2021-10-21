      Weather Alert

New Jim Gossett Song On High Gas Prices “Can’t Fill Up”

Oct 21, 2021 @ 11:49am

According to Triple A, the current national average for gas in the US is 3.36 per gallon of regular. In the Northwest though, it’s a very different story with Oregon $.42 above the average, and Washington nearly $.10 above that, at 3.87 per gallon of regular gas on average. To poke fun at these explosive prices that should leave us all fuming, our friend Jim Gossett has written another great song in the style of the king, Elvis, called “Can’t Fill Up”


Check the link from Triple A below to find more about gas prices in your area

https://gasprices.aaa.com/

Oregon

Current Avg. Regular

$3.781

 Unlimited

$3.937

 Premium

$4.133

 Diesel

$3.763

Washington

Current Avg. Regular

$3.875

 Unlimited

$4.087

 Premium

$4.255

 Diesel

$3.836

 

