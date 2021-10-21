According to Triple A, the current national average for gas in the US is 3.36 per gallon of regular. In the Northwest though, it’s a very different story with Oregon $.42 above the average, and Washington nearly $.10 above that, at 3.87 per gallon of regular gas on average. To poke fun at these explosive prices that should leave us all fuming, our friend Jim Gossett has written another great song in the style of the king, Elvis, called “Can’t Fill Up”
https://www.larslarson.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/ELVIS-CANT-FILL-UP-2021-FNL.mp3
Check the link from Triple A below to find more about gas prices in your area
https://gasprices.aaa.com/
Oregon
$3.781
$3.937
$4.133
$3.763
Washington
$3.875
$4.087
$4.255
$3.836
The post New Jim Gossett Song On High Gas Prices “Can’t Fill Up” appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.