New Idea to Shoo Wolves in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A rancher in Jackson County who has had gray wolves eat his livestock is now using a lime-green inflatable dancing man to keep the predators at bay.

The Mail Tribune reports that Ted Birdseye began using the contraption Satuday in his pasture after the pack killed another calf in that field.

Birdseye says he’s lost five calves and one guard dog to the pack in that field.

The device is the same as those commonly seen a used car lots and is powered by a generator that blows air into the balloon so it jumps and wiggles in the air.

Birdseye doesn’t know if the idea is working yet but he says he’s willing to try anything.

