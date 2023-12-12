KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

New High End Cocktail Bar Opens in NE Portland

December 12, 2023 7:22AM PST
Photo by Veronica Carter

First, it was “Kicks and Cocktails” and now it’s a high-end bar and restaurant in Alberta.   Katya Suh is an entrepreneur, social media personality, former basketball player, news anchor, mother of twin boys, and wife of Super Bowl champion Ndamukong Suh.  She has always loved making cocktails for friends and family, and with the help of her sister, came up with a YouTube series that mixes crafting signature drinks with highlighting her sneaker collection.  Katya expanded that idea and has now opened KAYA, on Alberta Street in NE Portland. I talked to Katya about the idea and who she hopes will come and hang out.  I also talked to her famous husband, who’s a Portland native.   You can hear that here:

 

The food menu isn’t completely set in stone yet, but Katya says you will find “elevated bar food,” and you’ll see things like truffle mac and cheese, oysters, and escargot.  What you will be able to get for sure, is a really good cocktail!  I got to sample a couple and they were outstanding!

Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter

Kaya is in Alberta Alley at 3003 Ne Alberta Street in Portland.

