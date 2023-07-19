New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu Won’t Seek Reelection In 2024

FILE – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Sununu, who considered but decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate, said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that he will not seek reelection in 2024. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who considered but decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate, says he will not seek reelection in 2024.

The 48-year-old Sununu, who has been governor since 2017, said in an email Wednesday that he will not seek a fifth, two-year term.

He did not say what his immediate plans were and did not endorse a successor.

Shortly after his announcement, Chuck Morse, a former Republican president of the New Hampshire Senate who made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate, announced his campaign governor.

Two Democrats, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, have also announced their candidacies.