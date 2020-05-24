New Grief Helpline Launches Tuesday To Help Those Who’ve Lost Loved Ones To Covid-19
Portland, Ore. – Starting Tuesday there’s new help for those who’ve lost loved ones to Coronavirus. It’s a new grief help-line you can call and get support. It will be open May 26 to May 29th from 1pm to 7pm our time. The number is toll free 866-800-4707. It’s organized by Vitas Healthcare. Click here to read more.
From May 26-29, anyone in the country suffering from grief after the death of a loved one can call the VITAS grief support line to talk with a VITAS bereavement expert.
Specialized care is also available to all front-line healthcare workers through an online support event led by experienced counselors, recognizing that these individuals are experiencing more acute feelings of grief, sadness, and despair.
The Helpline will be accepting calls from 4-10 pm Eastern (1-7 pm Pacific) May 26-29, 2020. When calling, self-identified front-line healthcare workers are connected with specialized support services.