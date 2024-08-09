Fire Burning in Clackamas County Contained

CANBY, Ore. – A brush fire that ignited between Canby and Oregon City early Friday morning has been contained, according to fire officials. Evacuation orders have been downgraded from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 1 (Be Ready), allowing residents to return to their homes.

Clackamas Fire reported that the fire began around 12:08 a.m. near South Highway 99 East and South End Road. The fire was quickly escalated to a three-alarm status. Highway 99 East, which was closed in both directions for approximately four hours while fire crews worked to control the blaze, reopened around 1 p.m. on Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation advised travelers to expect delays into the afternoon due to lingering traffic backups.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the area burned are currently unknown. No injuries or structural damage have been reported as of Friday morning.