Portland Ore – As temperatures dip down to near freezing tonight some kids and their parents have a place to go to get out of the cold. Tom Cody owns an empty warehouse at NW 17th and Northrup. He’s offered it up as a family shelter. Six families are already signed up to come in and with 75 beds there’s plenty of room for more. This new family shelter is available just as forecasts call for significantly colder overnight temperatures for the first time this season.