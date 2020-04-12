New Emergency Covid-19 Shelters Prioritized For Homeless LGBTQ and Communities Of Color
Portland, Ore. – Three new emergency homeless shelters could open as soon as next week around Portland to help protect the homeless from Covid-19. Each site will host up to 45 tents, and adults have to register ahead of time to get access, you can’t just walk-in. But officials with the Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services say in a news release, some of the new sites will be prioritized for homeless residents who identify as LGBTQ, and for Communities of Color. Which has some asking if that’s legal or could be considered discrimination? The sites are city-owned properties, one near downtown at Northwest Broadway and Hoyt. Two on the Central Eastside, one near Southeast Water and Main, and one at SE Water and Salmon. They’ll provide access to things like food, water, and restrooms.
Click Here to read the full press release from Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services
Click Here to read the FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions About the Outdoor Emergency Shelters provided by Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services
Maps of sites: