New Drive-In Movie Theater Coming To Clackamas County Fairgrounds
Clackamas County, Ore. – A brand new Drive-In Movie Theater has just been approved for the Portland area! It will be coming to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, possibly as soon as this summer. Fairgrounds Event Coordinator Tyler Nizer says the idea started because of the covid-19 pandemic, and they were looking for a way to get some business and have folks come down safely. Now the idea has grown support and they plan to keep it permanently. He says the new drive in theater will hold about 400 cars, and could be finished in a couple months depending on construction. The new screen will be about 60 feet by 30 feet, and it will be in the yellow parking lot area of the fairgrounds. Feedback already has been great, many already like the idea. As of right now the 99-W Drive In Theater In Newberg is the only one left in our area.