New Details in Medford Murder
By Grant McHill
|
Sep 17, 2018 @ 4:19 PM

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Police have identified a woman who was killed in Medford last week as 21-year-old KayLynn Klosterman.

Medford Police Department officials said Monday that an autopsy would be performed on Klosterman Tuesday.

Police said previously that they received multiple reports of gunshots fired inside a Medford apartment on Friday afternoon. Officers found Klosterman dead of gunshot wounds inside the apartment.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jesse Allen Saturday. He was booked into Jackson County Jail on a murder charge.

Police say the weapon believed to have been used in the slaying was recovered.

It wasn’t immediately known if Allen had obtained a lawyer.

