New Details In Former Future Oregon Duck Football Player’s Attempted Murder Charge

May 22, 2020 @ 10:55am
ACCOKEEK, Md. (AP) – Some new details today about former University of Oregon football signee Luke Hill’s attempted murder charge.

He’s accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

According to charging documents obtained by The Washington Post, gunshots fired by the 18-year-old struck a home in Accokeek, Maryland on Monday night.

ESPN says the target was Ishmael Leggett, who will play at the University of Rhode Island.

Police say investigators found a handgun in Hill’s home that matched the caliber of a casing discovered at the shooting scene.

Hill has been charged with felonies including attempted first-degree murder.

Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal says the school cut ties with Hill earlier this year for various reasons.

