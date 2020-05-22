New Details In Former Future Oregon Duck Football Player’s Attempted Murder Charge
ACCOKEEK, Md. (AP) – Some new details today about former University of Oregon football signee Luke Hill’s attempted murder charge.
He’s accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
According to charging documents obtained by The Washington Post, gunshots fired by the 18-year-old struck a home in Accokeek, Maryland on Monday night.
ESPN says the target was Ishmael Leggett, who will play at the University of Rhode Island.
Police say investigators found a handgun in Hill’s home that matched the caliber of a casing discovered at the shooting scene.
Hill has been charged with felonies including attempted first-degree murder.
Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal says the school cut ties with Hill earlier this year for various reasons.