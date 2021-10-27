New Details Emerge About Wind Deaths In Seattle Area

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the two people killed when Sunday’s windstorm knocked a tree down on to their car.
The medical examiner determined both died from multiple blunt force injuries.
Their deaths were ruled an accident. Camille Martlin and her son Max Martlin lived together in the Bellevue house where Camille grew up.
They had gone to Preston to pick up pumpkins and were on their way home when a huge tree crashed on to their white sedan, killing them both, according to Max’s father and King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.