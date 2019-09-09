New Details About Recovering Corporal Jeremy Braun
Washington County, Ore. – An injured Washington County Sheriff’s Office Corporal is still recovering, a month after he was shot during a battle with a suspected gun thief in Washington County.
Corporal Jeremy Braun is still in serious condition. He’s just been moved to a rehab room in the hospital, and is now re-learning how to walk, after the shooting in early August. Another deputy was not hurt as badly and is recovering at home.
The Washington County Sheriff’s department tells KGW both were in a very tough situation: trying to catch a suspect on Southwest Scoggins Valley Road. 56 year old Dante Halling has a long criminal history: a neighbor said he stole long gun rifles from a locked cabinet. When they found him in the woods: he shot them.
If you want to donate to the wounded officers, the official site is WCSOFoundation.org.
