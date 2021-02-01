      Weather Alert

New Decriminalization Of Drugs Law In Effect Today

Feb 1, 2021 @ 8:28am

SALEM, Ore.— Ballot measure 110 makes Oregon the first state to decriminalize the person possession of hard drugs.  Included in that group are methamphetamine, oxycodone, cocaine, and heroine.  the measure reclassifies  possession of these drugs in small amounts. offenders could face a $100 fine but avoid jail time.

the ballot measure was also supposed to fund addiction treatment through grants and relocating money from marijuana tax.As an example less than 1 gram of heroine, or less than 2 grams of meth is considered a noncriminal violation.

