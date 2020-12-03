New COVID Framework Starts
Starting today in Oregon, rules for social gatherings and businesses will DIFFER from county to county…depending on the amount of virus spread. 25-of-the-36 Oregon counties right now are considered EXTREME-risk…that includes the Portland-metro-area.
Some of the rules for EXTREME-risk counties include social gatherings being limited to SIX-people. Restaurants and bars can do OUTDOOR dining and take-out only. Stores and malls need to limit capacity to 50-percent of occupancy. Gyms…along with indoor entertainment venues…like museums and movie theatres must stay CLOSED. The RISK levels will be re-evaluated every two-weeks.