New Bill Saves Research Dogs and Cats
By Grant McHill
|
Feb 6, 2019 @ 12:55 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Dogs and cats that have been used for laboratory testing at public universities and other research facilities would have to be offered for adoption before being euthanized under a measure being considered by a Senate committee.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the bill, which received a public hearing Tuesday, had strong support, with no one testifying against it.

Under the bill , the University of Washington, Washington State University, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and any other facility that conducts research on dogs or cats in collaboration with a public university would be required to offer their animals to a rescue organization before killing them.

The two universities, which use hundreds of animals in medical and veterinary research every year, support the bill. The measure is expected to get a committee vote in the coming weeks.


Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hunger Strike at Washington Prison Dozens of Animals Seized From Rescue Facility New Scale Will Measure ‘Atmospheric Rivers’ on West Coast Commission Gives Pay Raises To Governor, Judges, Lawmakers Case Dismissed After Sheriff Uses Camera To Zoom In On Notes New Director Named For Roseburg Veterans Affairs Center
Comments