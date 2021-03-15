New Batch Of Covid Vaccine Appointments Available This Morning For Eligible People
Portland, Ore. – If you’re eligible for a covid vaccine and want to sign up for an appointment, you have a chance this morning at 9am. That’s when OHSU drops a new batch of appointments on their website. They have a couple of vaccination sites including a drive-thru site at the Portland airport, where you don’t even have to get out of your car.
Click here to check for an appointment through OHSU – (This link only works when new appointments are available, at 9am on Mondays and Thursdays.)
Read more from OHSU:
Check to see if you can make an appointment
- Because of limited supplies, you must have an appointment to get a vaccine.
- Timing: Vaccine appointments are currently released on Monday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m., and go quickly. Use the tool at that time for the best chance of getting an appointment.
- Appointments are available at no cost for eligible people ages 16 and older.
- This tool serves only some eligible groups. They include senior citizens, people with disabilities, and caregivers of people with disabilities. Others can go to the Oregon Health Authority’s Get Vaccinated Oregon tool to check eligibility and sign up for alerts.
- For ages 16 and 17: At some sites, we may only have a vaccine approved for ages 18 and older. If the tool won’t let you make an appointment for someone age 16 or 17, this may be why.
- People with mobility issues: The drive-through PDX Airport Red Economy Lot and Hillsboro Stadium sites are best because you don’t have to leave your car.
- The tool will ask you some simple questions. It takes only a few minutes.
- IMPORTANT: Please bring your insurance card, if you have one, to your appointment. You will not pay anything for your vaccine, but we may bill your insurance. Also, please do not come to your appointment if you are sick. Learn more in our “Prepare for your appointment” section.