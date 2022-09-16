New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront

The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way.

Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.

Plus, “You get away from some of the issues in downtown Portland.”

David Lenke’s the general manager, welcoming visitors from Portland. “We have amazing views we have the Columbia right out front,” says Lenke. “We are the nicest hotel in the downtown area.”

He says Vancouver’s becoming more of a tourist destination for people from other areas too, including Central Oregon and Seattle.

The rooms cost $179 dollars a night and up.