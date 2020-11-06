New 911 Audio Of Deadly Hit And Run Released To Help Catch Two Suspects On The Run Since July
Marion County, Ore. – Investigators are releasing brand new 911 audio today hoping you can help solve a deadly hit and run crash from July. It happened in the Brooks area on Tuesday July 7th.
It was 10:30 at night on Brooklake road between I-5 and 99E. Two vehicles hit the victim 38-year-old Scottie Parker who died. Neither driver stopped.
The first vehicle was a light colored Chevy or GMC pickup from the early 2000’s. The second vehicle was a white Camaro from the 2000’s. Call police if you know anything.
Read more from Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office:
Investigators are seeking community tips to help solve a fatal hit and run crash reported to deputies on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 in the Brooks area of Marion County. At approximately 10:34 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 4800 block of Brooklake Road NE after an anonymous caller reported an unconscious man lying in the roadway, appearing to have been struck by a vehicle. While the caller was waiting for emergency responders to arrive, they reported seeing a second vehicle, described as a white 2000’s Chevrolet Camaro, run over the man. The anonymous caller left the scene before deputies or medical personnel arrived. Tragically, the victim, Scottie Parker, 38, died as a result of his injuries.
Specialized crash investigators from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and determined Mr. Parker was struck by two separate vehicles. The first vehicle is believed to be a light colored 2003 – 2007 Chevrolet or GMC 2500 or 3500 pickup.
Deputies are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, including the original anonymous caller, or who have information about either vehicle involved in the hit and run to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can be called in to the tip line at 503-540-8079, or submitted anonymously online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.