Never Forget

Today marks 17 years since the attacks on September 11th. I was on the air that day and can still feel the anxiety and fear as I tried to keep my cool and broadcast the news. It seems so fresh in my memory. My son wasn’t even born when this happened but a few years ago, I sat down with him and watched a documentary about 9-11. It’s important to me that we all remember this day and tell our kids about it too so hopefully, it will never happen again. But, clearly, there’s no guarantee.

To all the families of the victims, and the survivors of 9-11, our thoughts are with you today.

Here are some before and after shots put together by Yahoo.com. Interesting.

~Rebecca

https://www.yahoo.com/news/9-11-then-now-17-slideshow-wp-160432455.html