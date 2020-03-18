Nevada Suspends All Gambling, Closes Casinos for a Month
In the surest sign the apocalypse may be upon us as the world continues to grapple with the spreading coronavirus pandemic, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has shut down all gambling operations and casinos in Nevada for a month, effective noon Wednesday. He also ordered the closure of non-essential businesses like bars, gyms and movie theaters for the same period of time. “This is effecting the lives of our citizens,” Sisolak said at a Tuesday-night press conference. “People are dying.”
As the AP notes, Sisolak’s directive comes after several major Las Vegas casinos voluntarily opted to close their doors for several weeks in hopes of stemming the virus. The last time Vegas shut down entirely was for John F. Kennedy’s funeral on November 25, 1963.