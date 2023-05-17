Nepal’s Sherpa Guide Regains Title For Most Climbs Of Mount Everest After 27th Trip

FILE – In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Nepalese veteran Sherpa guide, Kami Rita waves as he arrives in Kathmandu, Nepal. Rita, one of the greatest mountain guides regained his title with the most climbs of Mount Everest after scaling the peak for the 27th time on Wednesday, just three days after a fellow Sherpa climber had equalled his previous record. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — One of the greatest mountain guides has regained his title for the most climbs of Mount Everest after scaling the peak for the 27th time.

Kami Rita of Nepal reached the summit on Wednesday just three days after a fellow Sherpa climber had equalled his previous record.

He was among the season’s first wave of climbers to reach the top.

He first scaled Everest in 1994, and has been making the trip nearly every year since then.

His father was among the first Sherpa guides.

In addition to his Everest climbs, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest.

A rush for the summit is expected in the next couple of weeks.

Nepalese authorities have issued nearly 470 permits for Everest this spring.