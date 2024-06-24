Neighborhood Meeting At Hayhurst Elementary About Alpenrose Development

PORTLAND, Ore. — The site where Alpenrose Dairy used to sit off SW Shattuck Road in SW Portland will soon be home to a new housing development. A meeting to discuss how the proposed housing development will be built is set for tonight from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Hayhurst Elementary School in Portland.

Henry Cadenaugh founded Alpenrose Diary in the 1950’s and built the first Little League style baseball field to support and entertain his family. Eventually, other things were built there and it became a community center for baseball, softball, racing and Christmas cheer.

A rift between family members was formed and after several court cases, the unique location was sold. A new community called Raleigh Crest is set to be built in phases with some single family, multi-family and green space. Of the approximate 51 acres of prime real estate 4 acres are set to be donated for parks.